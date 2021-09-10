JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 539 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 539 ($7.04). 85,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 175,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542 ($7.08).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 512.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 494.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 107.92 and a quick ratio of 107.92. The company has a market capitalization of £859.51 million and a PE ratio of 8.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

