JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,702 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,887,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 1,961,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

