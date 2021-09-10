JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,193,845 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,193,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,000. ContextLogic makes up about 2.3% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd owned 0.19% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.95. 513,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,378,395. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

