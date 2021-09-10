JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,000. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded down $36.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,862.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,975. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,744.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,445.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

