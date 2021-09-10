JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $451.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $443.58 and its 200 day moving average is $422.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.