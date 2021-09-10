JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $1.19 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.2% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.67. 430,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,242. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

