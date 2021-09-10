JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

RY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. 22,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

