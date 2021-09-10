JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.27. The stock had a trading volume of 189,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

