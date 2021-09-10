JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $295.33 Million Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,415,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,332,000. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 43.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd owned 0.28% of GlaxoSmithKline as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 110,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

