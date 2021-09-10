JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes $4.53 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 36.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 19.7% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 127,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.50.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.01 and its 200-day moving average is $368.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

