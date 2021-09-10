JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 199,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,881,000. Union Pacific comprises 6.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $2,279,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 200.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $210.32. 70,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

