Juggernaut Reaches Market Cap of $31.18 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00058230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00158629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042464 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

