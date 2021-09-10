Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) Shares Down 94.5%

Juhl Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUHL) shares fell 94.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.68 and its 200-day moving average is $202.99.

Juhl Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUHL)

Juhl Energy, Inc is engaged in renewable-energy industry, which provides a range of clean energy solutions with a focus on wind, solar, biomass and natural gas systems. It also focuses on competitive, clean energy solutions and community based wind power development, ownership and management throughout the U.

