JUIICE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $409.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. JUIICE has a market cap of $225,180.74 and $409.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00701624 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001508 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.44 or 0.01226084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000063 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

