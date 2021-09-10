JUIICE Tops 1-Day Volume of $391.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. JUIICE has a total market cap of $215,499.11 and $391.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUIICE has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.46 or 0.00840284 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001526 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.67 or 0.01218413 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

