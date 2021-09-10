Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,684 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $65,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 521,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.