Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 116,785 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,785 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $77,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $344.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,435. The stock has a market cap of $218.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.32. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

