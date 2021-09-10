Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 158,822 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,822 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $42,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 57.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:KL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,259. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

