Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,551,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,225,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 176,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 65,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,365. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Barclays increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.