Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $43,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $685.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,563. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $676.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

