Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,739 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $68,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,393,000 after buying an additional 4,000,442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,298.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 772,515 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,819. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

