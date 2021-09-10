Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $37.91 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3,608.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 902,373 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Corning worth $37,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 91,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,997. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

