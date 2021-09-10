Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $40.76 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,904 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of TransUnion worth $40,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $124.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

