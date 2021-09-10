Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $42.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 467.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 359,031 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of The Blackstone Group worth $42,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,983,442 shares of company stock valued at $180,515,254 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $129.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $130.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

