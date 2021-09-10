Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $42.76 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $42,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.08. 26,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,198. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

