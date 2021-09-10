Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $50.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Ferguson worth $50,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.41. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.98. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

