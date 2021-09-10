Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $57.86 Million Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 612,812 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.44% of First Majestic Silver worth $57,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.44. 76,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,936. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

