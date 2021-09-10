Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,929 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.26% of Hecla Mining worth $50,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after buying an additional 2,493,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after buying an additional 2,013,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,499,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 142,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

