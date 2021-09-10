Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 3.33% of MAG Silver worth $66,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 178,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 277,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAG. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 30,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,919. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

