Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 37,817 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $79,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 178,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 99,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $54.46. 359,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,298,074. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

