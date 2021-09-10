Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $35.09 Million Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,432,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,085,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of NiSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 3,049,628 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after buying an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,307,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,193,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after buying an additional 289,151 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,764. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

