Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $37.29 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 423,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,285,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

STX stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. 127,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

