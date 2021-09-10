Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $56.73 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,734,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Deere & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $367.23. 18,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $210.18 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

