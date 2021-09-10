Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 183,798 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,798 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of The Kraft Heinz worth $59,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790,364 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 115.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,029,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 551,824 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

KHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 76,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,398. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

