Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 363,111 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,111 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.80% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $74,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,211 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 5,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,761. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

