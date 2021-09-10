Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 55,301 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 55,301 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Waters worth $47,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Waters by 590.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 98.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $28,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of WAT traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.18 and its 200 day moving average is $334.44. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

