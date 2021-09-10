Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 945,329 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 945,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 14,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,364. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

