Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,106 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of AGCO worth $39,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 712.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 362,199 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $46,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $129.36. 5,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,753. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

