Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 801.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,752,926 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of SLM worth $41,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of SLM by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM remained flat at $$18.02 during trading on Friday. 74,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. SLM Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

