Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 103,060 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103,060 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $50,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,612 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,576 in the last ninety days.

Shares of A traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.22. 20,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,526. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

