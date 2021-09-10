Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 44,840 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,840 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of MDU Resources Group worth $40,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 507.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,575. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.