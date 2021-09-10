Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 56,907 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,907 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $63,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 125,511 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $16,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average of $158.86. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

