Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 66,082 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,158 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 66,082 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Electronic Arts worth $64,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $4.10 on Friday, hitting $146.41. 120,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.02 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,682 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

