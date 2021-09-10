Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $207,572.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00063925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00125717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00180983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,143.94 or 0.99651270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.25 or 0.07064280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.83 or 0.00842858 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

