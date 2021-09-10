Jupiter Mines (OTC:JMXXF) Downgraded to Underperform at Macquarie

Jupiter Mines (OTC:JMXXF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:JMXXF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Jupiter Mines has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.26.
Jupiter Mines Company Profile
Further Reading: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.