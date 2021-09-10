JustBet Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $3,815.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00064151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00125403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00182628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,727.02 or 0.99942466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.78 or 0.07038181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.00848609 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars.

