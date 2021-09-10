K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$11.75

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.75 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNT stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$6.88. 269,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.92. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.77 and a 12 month high of C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.