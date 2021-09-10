Kadena (KDA) Market Cap Tops $167.78 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $167.78 million and $4.37 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00188909 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.86 or 0.07350560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,371.80 or 1.00197606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00874991 BTC.

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,210,455 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

