Kadena (KDA) Trading Up 80.1% This Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $210.22 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 80.1% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00126150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00182005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.05 or 1.00146954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.55 or 0.07101875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.00847846 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,272,891 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

