Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero Sells 37,500 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $465,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dario Calogero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00.

KLR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 180,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.50. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $2,883,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

